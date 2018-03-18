Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Seen Getting Froyo Amid Reports She’s Morphing Into Kourtney To Turn Him On

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick looked casually comfortable when they stepped out to get frozen yogurt together on Mar. 17. See the pics of the couple here.

Sofia Richie, 19, and Scott Disick, 34, showed off their couple status when they went on a comfortable public outing together in Malibu, CA for some frozen yogurt on Mar. 17. The pair was dressed in cozy attire when they walked side by side and their time together comes as a bit of a surprise after Scott stopped following Sofia on Instagram, causing speculation that their relationship may be on the rocks. Despite what seems like ups and downs in their romance, the two definitely looked like they were enjoying each other’s company while munching on their delicious snacks. SEE THE PICS OF SOFIA AND SCOTT HERE!

In addition to their relationship status, Sofia’s look has been making headlines. The former blonde has been transforming her hair and style in more ways than one which is leading many to believe she’s trying to resemble Scott’s ex and mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian, 38. From darkening her hair to getting long extensions, her transformation is noticeable and the similarities to Kourtney are too hard to ignore.

Whether she’s trying to get Scott’s attention by looking like Kourtney or not, Sofia’s been the apple of his eye for a while now. Although there’s been reports that Scott misses Kourtney, who is now dating Younes Bendjima, 24, Sofia has seemed to be the only girl recently who has made Scott want to stray away from his serial dating ways. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been known to hang out and have fun with a lot of different women over the years so for him to want to settle down proves that Sofia must be a really special gal in his eyes.

Whether things work out between these two or not, we wish them the best!