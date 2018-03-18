‘SNL’: Weekend Update — Bill Hader Reprises Stefon To Offer Some Amazing Advice For NYC Tourists

He has returned! Bill Hader brought back one of his most beloved roles on ‘SNL’! Take a look!

Saturday Night Live‘s Weekend Update super team, Colin Jost, 35, and Michael Che, 34, welcomed Stefon (played by host Bill Hader, 39) onto the set on Saturday, March 17, to offer some hilarious advice for people visiting the Big Apple for the first time! Sporting highlights and graphic tee, the lovable character stated: “If you’re drunk in Midtown, doing cheap coke off your laundry cart, I have just the place for you. New York’s hottest club is Galoosh!”

“Inspired by true events… This former CVS, which became a Chase Bank, and then became a CVS again, has a familiar yet troubling feel,” he shared. “Like when Larry King would play himself in a movie. This place has everything. Desk sets, key fobs, kale chips, Romain J. Israel Esq. Plus, you can play everyone’s favorite party game — The Stranger.” When asked how the game works, he answered: “You know that Billy Joel song The Stranger? It’s when you sit on Billy Joel’s hand til it’s numb, then you rub yourself with it.” Wow. See more photos from season 43 right here!

In an era of weird and wild daily news, Weekend Update’s coverage effortlessly finds the humor in the madness. Take Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump‘s visit to the sound stage on March 10. Okay, it wasn’t really them but Mikey Day, 35, and Alex Moffat‘s, 35, captured the president’s sons with hilarious gusto. When discussing the allegations that Donald Trump, 71, had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, 38, Don Jr. said: “Our father has a name for you liberals in the media.” Then Eric blurted out, “Goddamn Jews!” Yikes.

If you're Irish or just love #StPatricksDay Stefon knows the hottest club in NYC. #SNL pic.twitter.com/xDi6kCuuUB — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 18, 2018

And let’s not forget when Cecily Strong, 34, joined the Weekend Update team on March 3 as Hope Hicks, just after the White House aid left her position. “Working at the White House was like going to summer camp,” she stated. “You make all these new friends, you barely get any sleep and everybody leaves after 8 weeks.” She went on to add, “Plus there’s, like, tons of cute boys there and most of them are like classic bad boys. Just crazy haircuts and breaking the law and they’ve all hit a girl.” Are you speechless? You are not alone!