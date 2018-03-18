Truly mesmerizing. Arcade Fire just visited ‘Saturday Night Live’ for a moving performance of their new single. Watch here!

The Canadian 9-piece band Arcade Fire paid a visit to Saturday Night Live on March 17 where they treated fans to new music off their forthcoming 6th studio album. Taking the stage matching silver suits, the group tore in their hypnotic new melody “Creature Comfort.” As usual, the married couple of Win Butler and Regine Chassagne, delivering moving lyrics that conjure The Talking Heads and Soft Cell. Some choice lyrics include: “Saying God, make me famous. If you can’t just make it painless. Just make it painless.” See more photos from this season of the sketch comedy show right here!

This rousing performance follows quickly on the heels of fellow indie darling James Bay‘s, 27, visit to Studio 8H on March 10. The crooner took the stage in a pink shirt boasting lots of sequins for a jaunty rendition of his new single “Pink Lemonade.” The next time he took the stage he wowed audiences in a colorful vest sporting both stripes and a floral pattern for his performance of his soulful track “Wild Love.”

And who can forget when the hip-hop trio Migos rolled by SNL to treat fans to a live performance of “Stir Fry” on March 3! Quavo, Offset and Takeoff wore owned the stage for a high-energy performance of their new single. And backed by a live band, the group was rare form for the studio audience and the millions of viewers at home.

However, thus far in 2018 one live performance on the comedy show has reigned supreme! When G-Eazy, 28, and his real-life girlfriend Halsey, 23, took the stage to perform “You & I” on Jan. 13, they literally left us breathless! The performance began with the rapper kissing Halsey’s neck behind a pane of glass and it just got hotter from there!