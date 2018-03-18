Kourtney K ‘Creeped Out’ By Sofia Richie Stealing Her Look — Fears Scott Disick Is ‘Manipulating’ His GF

Scott Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian has had it with Sofia Richie taking her style! And she’s convinced this is Scott’s doing! Details!

Have you noticed the transformation that Sofia Richie, 19, has undergone since she began dating Scott Disick, 34? Her look has certainly changed! Does she remind you of anyone!? Of course, we’re referring to the endless parallels between Sofia and Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian, 38! And now, thanks to our insiders, we’re learning more about how Kourt is responding to it! “Kourtney is definitely more than a little creeped out by how Sofia appears to be stealing her look,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But, it also makes her sad because she realizes how young and impressionable Sofia is.” See just how similar Sofia and Kourtney’s styles have become right here!

The insider went on to add that the eldest Kardashian sister believes Scott could be behind Sofia’s drastic transformation. “Kourtney thinks she’s probably being controlled, or at the very least, manipulated, by Scott. Some people might find it flattering, but Kourtney just thinks it’s gross, and that Scott needs to grow up, move on, and start living his life as an independent adult for once.” When Scott and Sofia first started dating, she was rocking blonde locks and colorful outfits. However, since then she’s gone brunette and adopted dark blazers and tummy-teasing shirts. She’s even sporting super-thin sunglasses. Diehard fans know all these items are staples in Kourtney’s fashion arsenal!

@milesrichie 🕷 📸 @alansilfen A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Mar 7, 2018 at 7:39pm PST

As we previously reported, Kourtney has attempted to talk to Scott about Sofia stealing her look in the past but he won’t hear it. “[Kourtney] makes comments about it to Scott, and he just laughs it off and tries to flip it on her,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He calls her a narcissist and acts like she’s crazy for mentioning it, which is so frustrating for Kourtney. But, also so typical of Scott. As far as Kourtney is concerned, this whole bizarre situation is just more proof that Scott and his girlfriend are obsessed with her.” She has a pretty good case!