Kim Kardashian Vs. Kylie Jenner: Which Sis Takes The Hotter Glam Selfies To Promote Makeup?

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Kim Kardashian, 37, have managed to turn their love of makeup into two massive empires, worth millions of dollars, and they often serve as their own models for the products. The sisters are constantly posting glam selfies on Instagram, showing off their beauty looks, which, recently, have mostly been created with their very own collections. Kylie was the first Kardashian to branch out and form a beauty empire, and it all started with her Kylie Lip Kits in 2015. When she dropped her first three shades, they sold out instantly, and it was clear from the get-go that the then-teenager had pure gold at her fingertips.

She went on to expand from just Lip Kits to an entire line called Kylie Cosmetics, which launched in July 2016. Since then, she’s released eye shadows, lip liners, blushes, highlighters, concealers and SO much more. Even when she was pregnant with her first daughter, Stormi Webster, Kylie was hard at work while remaining under the radar, and she released the Weather palette just weeks after giving birth. While a lot of Kylie’s promotion involves showing off her products via swatches on her arm, she also makes a point to wear the makeup herself quite often, and loves posting glam shots to put her makeup on display.

Meanwhile, Kim released her KKW Beauty line in 2017, starting with various contouring shades. She’s expanded since then, too, with highlighters, glosses, ultra light beams and much more. While Kylie’s products come in various shades, Kim’s are more focused on the bronze and nude spectrum, which goes perfectly with the vintage-looking aesthetic of her Instagram page. So, of course, that makes the app the perfect place for Kim to post all her selfies while wearing the product!

