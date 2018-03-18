Katy Perry Shows Major Love For Frenemy Taylor Swift On ‘Idol’: ‘I Love Her As A Songwriter’

Did Katy Perry just put an end to her longstanding feud with Taylor Swift on ‘American Idol’!? Take a look!

Katy Perry, 33, has already had several unforgettable moments on American Idol this season but we think she just topped herself! Katy just addressed all the shadiness that’s been flying back and forth between her and Taylor Swift, 28, over the years! During the show, fellow judge Luke Bryan, 41, asked a contestant if there’s a musician that they look up to. His answer? “I’m sorry for this, Katy…Taylor Swift. I love Taylor Swift.” That’s when Katy offered this response: “Oh, you don’t have to be sorry…I love her as a songwriter as well.”

Was that a compliment or a shady comment? Sure, she said she loved her, but she had to specify that she loved her only as a songwriter. Luke’s question was simply: “Is there an artist out that you idolize.” Is Katy taking the subtlest shot at Taylor, the performer? Is certainly looks that way. Head here to see tons more photos from this season of American Idol!

As fans know, this whole feud began with 3 dancers getting poached from Taylor’s Red tour to go join Katy’s Prism tour in 2013. The “Ready For It” songstress was not happy about! In 2015, she revealed that “Bad Blood” was about a fellow singer she wouldn’t name who “tried to sabotage” her tour. Perhaps this explains Katy’s possible shot at Taylor’s abilities as a performer?

Since then, the pair have traded numerous blows over this disagreement. “No one has asked me about my side of the story, and there are three sides of every story: one, two, and the truth. I mean, I’m not Buddha — things irritate me,” Katy said when addressing the feud in an interview with NME magazine in June of 2017.”I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I’m also not a pushover, you know?” Katy adds, “Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [her fans]. That’s so messed up!”