Jim Carrey Painted A ‘Monstrous’ Portrait Of Sarah Huckabee Sanders & It’s Giving Twitter Nightmares

Jim Carrey painted a rather intense portrait of Sarah Huckabee Sanders that she might not like very much! Check out his ‘monstrous’ portrayal of the White House press secretary here!

Look away, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, 35! Jim Carrey, 56, took to Twitter to post a very unflattering portrait of the White House press secretary that he personally painted, and something tells us the subject of the art piece would not be pleased with it. Along with the truly unsettling painting, the comedian captioned the pic, writing, “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!” Yeah, he’s definitely not a fan of hers or Donald Trump‘s, that’s for sure. Check out the unflattering portrait of the press secretary below!

And of course, Twitter had some feelings about his portrayal of Sanders. One fan wrote, “It’s beautiful @JimCarrey ….you were really able to capture her wickedness in this piece. Stunning.” However, some people called his “monstrous” portrayal was demeaning. However, in response to a lot of the backlash on Twitter, another fan defended him, writing, “Conservatives be like ‘I liked you until you said something that challenged me’. Pretty much tells you all you need to know.”

Recently, Jim revealed he was getting rid of his Facebook altogether to avoid getting any “fake news.” “I’m dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it,” Jim tweeted. “I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook.” Click here to see pics of Donald Trump through the years!

Time will tell whether or not Jim has any more paintings or sketches of the White House staff he’d like to share with his followers.