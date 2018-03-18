Iggy Azalea Goes Nude In Her Bathtub, Showing Off Sexy Curves & Cleavage — Sizzling Pics

So hot! Iggy Azalea is sharing some smoldering snaps from her time in the tub! Take a peek right here!

Let’s admit it, Iggy Azalea knows how to get our attention! The Aussie rapstress shared a series of photos, and even a video, with her fans while naked in the tub on Saturday night, March 17, and they are pretty incredible! In one, the gorgeous performer covers herself with her tattooed sleeve, treating fans to some serious cleavage! In another she offers a glimpse at her amazing abs and hips along with the caption, “Hours.” Head here to see loads more celebs striking insanely sexy poses while kicking back in the bathtub!

The 27-year-old hitmaker also shared a black-and-white selfie. In it, she reclines in the water, offering the camera her sexiest stare. Love it! As fans know, Iggy just got her green card on March 15. This means that she is allowed to live and work permanently in the U.S. She celebrated with a playful post for her fans, via The Blast. She shared an ecstatic clip of herself with her paperwork.

“Guess what?!” she tells her follows in the video. “I got accepted into America forever!” Then she and her “immigrant club” danced around to the room to celebrate. Aww! And that’s not all Iggy has to celebrate these days! Earlier this month, she dropped the video for her single “Savior.” In it, she strikes some sexy poses (while sporting a neon halo, we might add) while surrounded by some religious imagery. The video is the perfect mix of stunning visuals infused with Iggy’s effortless sexy appeal. The song also happens to be amazing!