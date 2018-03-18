Video
Cirque Du Soleil Aerialist Plunges To Death During Performance In Front Of Shocked Crowd

This is devastating. Cirque du Soleil aerialist Yann Arnaud fell so hard during a live performance that he ended up dying from his injuries. Watch the shocking video and see photos of him here.

Cirque du Soleil performer Yann Arnaud tragically passed away on March 17 after plummeting to the stage during an aerial routine in Tampa, Florida. After the horrific fall during the touring VOLTA show, Arnaud was brought to Tampa General Hospital, where he sadly died from his injuries. “While he was performing the aerial straps number, long-time aerialist, Yann Arnaud, fell onto the stage,” Cirque du Soleil’s statement said. “Emergency procedures were immediately activated and Yann was transported to the nearest hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.”

“The entire Cirque du Soleil family is in shock and devastated by this tragedy. Yann had been with us for over 15 years and was loved by all who had the chance to know him,” Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group said, per the statement. “Over the coming days and weeks, our focus will be on supporting Yann’s family and our employees, especially the VOLTA team, as we go through these difficult times together.” The final two VOLTA shows scheduled in Tampa today, March 18, have been cancelled.

Immediately after the heartbreaking incident, the show was stopped so medical professionals could tend to the veteran aerialist. Ben Ritter, a Tampa resident who attended the performance, told the Tampa Bay Times that the injury was shocking. Once Arnaud hit the stage, he was “out cold and not moving.” After the audience was asked to exit the arena following the accident, Ritter believed the show would only suffer a short delay, but the crowd soon learned that the show was cancelled completely. “I’m so concerned for that acrobat,” Ritter said. The acrobat is survived by his two young daughters and his wife Inna Gorelova.

Our hearts and thoughts are with Arnaud’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.