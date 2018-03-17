UMBC Scores Greatest March Madness Upset In History: No. 16 Team Takes Out No. 1. Seeded Virginia

Eeveryone’s NCAA tourney brackets just imploded, as 16th seeded UMBC crushed number one Virginia in the greatest March Madness upset in history.

They don’t call it March Madness for nothing! Never before as a team coming in to the NCAA tournament seeded 16th — aka last — beat a team that was seeded first in their bracket. UMBC just did the unthinkable and knocked off Virginia in the first round of on M1rch 16, and a whole lot of people’s betting brackets just collapsed. According to CBS Sports, 99 percent of those betting on the tourney picked UVA to win this game, and over half of all people picked the Cavaliers to at least make it to the final four. UMBC is so little known that most people had to Google what the school is — it’s the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. And it wasn’t even close as the Retrievers ran away with the game by a score of 74-54. UMBC scored 53 points in the SECOND HALF! That’s 1 more than UVA scored in the whole game!

Even the UMBC Athletics Twitter account was trolling UVA hard during the game, as the Retrievers held on to a steady lead throughout. “We’re up 12 on Virginia with 4:07 left, but more importantly we heard their may be some cookies left in the media dining area, will report back soon,” they tweeted out at one point.

Virginia was without their standout freshman D’Andre Hunter, who injured his wrist in the ACC Tournament. He averages 9.2 points per game and his teammates vowed to solider on without him. “At this point you got to step up, next man up and be ready to play,” senior Isaiah Wilkins said ahead of the game. “Feel bad for him, but we got ball to play.” Even with Hunter’s numbers, a 20 point drubbing by a 16th seeded team is one of the most memorable beginnings to any NCAA tournament in history!

Mobile gamer CG Technology claimed to have one bettor who won $16,000 on an $800 money-line bet (20-1) for UMBC to win. Meanwhile the average office pool bettor just saw one of their final four picks just go down in smoke in their opening game. The Twittersphere exploded of the epic victory:

UMBC lit EVERYONE'S bracket on fire pic.twitter.com/7o378kp7Em — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 17, 2018

UMBC’s head coach tomorrow morning fielding calls from the NBA pic.twitter.com/8jRsERx6g1 — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) March 17, 2018

ADVANCE THE BRACKET pic.twitter.com/v7GhTZMDWy — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

UMBC scored FIFTY THREE POINTS in the second half. FIFTY. THREE. Sixteen of UVA's opponents this year didn't score that many in the ENTIRE GAME. — Eddie Lee (@Red_Head_Ed) March 17, 2018

The Disney movie of UMBC beating Virginia featuring Air Bud is going to be FIRE pic.twitter.com/Sty8FDoarY — NOT_SCTop10 (@NOTSCTop10PIays) March 17, 2018

The championship game isn’t until 4/2, but UMBC just won the 2018 NCAA Tournament. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 17, 2018

UMBC scored 53 points in the 2nd half. Virginia scored 54 points in the game. — Matt Schick (@ESPN_Schick) March 17, 2018

UMBC alumni watch this historic victory together pic.twitter.com/7wOgycOqvP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 17, 2018

Congrats to the UMBC Retrievers for making NCAA Basketball history!!!