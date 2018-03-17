Very scary. Hip-hop icons The Roots just pulled the plug on their show at SXSW after receiving a credible bomb threat. Here’s the latest.

A serious tragedy might have just been averted. The Roots just announced that their show scheduled for Saturday night, March 17, was cancelled after a bomb threat came in, according to hiphopdx.com. Budweiser, the brand sponsoring the event, released a statement to fans breaking the bad news, via Austin360.com. “Due to a security concern, we have made the difficult decision to cancel tonight’s Bud Light x The Roots SXSW Jam. After working proactively with SXSW, the Austin Police Department, and other authorities, Bud Light believes this is the best course of action to ensure the safety of our guests, staff, and artists, and appreciate your understanding. We are truly sorry to have to cancel the event, but we felt it was necessary to take all safety precautions.”

It’s also being reported, that bomb-sniffing dogs were brought into the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Austin, where The Roots, are staying, to thoroughly check the premises. There’s no word on if they found anything. This story is developing…

Something is going on at SXSW. Questo deleted this after saying the concert was cancelled. Y’all stay alert. pic.twitter.com/QfcODcTY5J — April (@ReignOfApril) March 18, 2018