St. Patrick’s Day: Best Freebies & Deals From McDonald’s, Chili’s & More

Lucky you. St. Patrick’s Day is today, March 17, and we’ve rounded up the best food and drink deals that you can get all day long!

Below, you can check out the best St. Patrick’s Day deals happening on Saturday, March 17 (and sometimes for the rest of the month.) If you’re looking for more holiday cheer, check out our list of amazing St. Patrick’s Day cocktail recipes here!

Enjoy FREE milkshake samples at Baskin-Robbins on March 17 at participating locations. They’ll be sampling their Mint Chip ‘n Oreo Cookies Milkshakes from 3 pm – 7 pm. This is a thing that you need.

Boulton & Watt in NYC will be offering Corned Beef Hash for weekend brunch, served with all the fixin’s at just $16, and why not raise a toast your fellow Irish, or your traditional brunch dish, with $7 shots of Tullamore Whiskey. Both deals are available on Saturday and Sunday (while supplies last).

At Chili’s Bar & Grill, they’re offering The Lucky Jameson margarita for $5 all month long.

Get a Buy One Get One Free Pizza Offer for online carryout orders at Domino’s Pizza through 3/18 at participating locations.

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Dunkin Donuts is offering the Mint Brownie Donut, and select restaurants may also offer additional donut varieties finished with four leaf clovers or green drizzle. Dunkin’ Donuts is also offering a giveaway by inviting fans to share how they are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with Dunkin’ Donuts! Use #DDLuckyDozen and #Sweepstakes for the chance to win. A dozen lucky fans will win a year’s supply of donuts and one grand prize winner will win a trip to the Dunkin’ Donuts headquarters in Boston, MA for the chance to create their own donuts with the brand’s culinary team in the Dunkin’ Test Kitchen. Fans can enter the sweepstakes on Twitter and Instagram now through St. Patrick’s Day. No purchase necessary, 18+, U.S. residents only. Ends 3/17/18. For official rules, visit DDSweeps.com.

On March 17, Krispy Kreme is offering their Original Glazed Doughnut in a green color!

The Shamrock Shake has officially returned to McDonald’s and the small is only $2 on the Dollar Menu. McDonald’s will also give a portion of every Shamrock Shake purchased from February 21 through March 19 to the local Ronald McDonald Houses!

Sonic is celebrating National Corn Dog Day (and St. Patrick’s Day) by offering 50 Cent Corn Dogs on Saturday, March 17. Mention this deal to get the 50 cent price. Valid at participating locations.

Taco Dumbo at The Pennsy Food Hall in NYC will be offering a GET GREEN ST. PATRICK’S DAY SPECIAL — cold-pressed cucumber mint margaritas + guacamole, chips and 2 toppings for $15 all day long. Must be 21+.