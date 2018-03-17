St. Patrick’s Day 2018: 10 Photos From Celebrations Around The World From NYC To Dublin

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Check out all the pics of the fun festivities throughout the world right here!

Erin go bragh! It’s St. Patrick’s Day, which means millions around the world are going green, wearing their best “Kiss Me I’m Irish” T-shirts and showing their Irish pride. And it’s not just those in Ireland who are getting in on the celebrations — people from NYC to Boston to Dublin to London have gotten into the spirit of the holiday, proving that everybody’s Irish on St. Paddy’s Day. Even Kate Middleton, 36, braved the cold while pregnant to join in on the fun and attend a parade of the Irish Guards in London. The Duchess of Cambridge bundled up in a beautiful emerald coat to watch 350 soldiers arrive on the Parade Square before she presented guardsmen and officers with traditional shamrocks. Basically the entire globe is feeling the luck o’ the Irish today. Check out all the fun parties and celebrations — from Boston all the way to Dublin — in our gallery above!

While many countries seem to be partaking in the fun, the St. Patrick’s Day parade held in New York City is a real standout and not to be missed. The City That Never Sleep’s annual parade route marches right up Fifth Avenue, going past the world famous St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Meanwhile, due to the recent storm, the Mayor of Boston, Martin J. Walsh, announced that the parade route would be shortened due to the heavy snowfall.

Meanwhile, Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations may not be on the same scale as New York City’s, but they often go much, much longer. In fact, events for the big started as early as Mar. 16, and include boat races, street performances, music acts and the Irish Beer and Whisky Festival. While their parade is expected to have 500,000 turn out, it’s certainly a sight to behold.

Have a safe and fun St. Patrick’s Day, everyone!