Scott Disick Refuses To Believe Kourtney Loves Younes, Says Source: ‘She’ll Come Crawling Back’

Scott Disick is in serious denial when it comes to Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s relationship! Details!

Although Scott Disick, 34, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, are both in committed relationships, our insiders say he still believes she is going to come back to him! “Scott’s incredible arrogance makes it impossible for him to believe that it is over for good between him and Kourtney,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He truly believes in his heart of hearts that she still loves him, and that she will come crawling back to him one day.” Scott has a lot of nerve considering what he’s put her and her family through over the years!! Head here for more photos of Kourt and her BF Younes Bendjima, 24!

The source added that, for Scott, Kourtney finding someone new is nothing more than an act of revenge! “Scott has this weird way of justifying his poor life choices, and excusing his own bad behavior, which leaves him with a pretty skewed idea of what is the actual reality of things. In his mind, Kourtney dating Younes is just her way of punishing him and trying to make him jealous—he refuses to believe she could possibly care more for Younes than she does for him.” Wow!

As for Younes, he’s been subtly finding ways to share his thoughts, and possibly is opinion of Scott and his behavior. The model posted a handwritten sign on March 14 which says, “Sometimes those who don’t socialize much aren’t actually anti-social. They just have no tolerance for drama, stupidity and fake people.” Above the message, he wrote in call caps: “You feel me?” Could this bit of shadiness be directed at Scott? It doesn’t seem like much of stretch considering how territorial he gets!