Rob Kardashian Turns 31: Celebrate With His Cutest Photos With Baby Dream

Happy birthday, Rob Kardashian! The sole Kardashian brother turns 31 today. Let’s take a look back at the proud father’s most adorable photos with his daughter, Dream!

Rob Kardashian is such a proud dad. When the 31-year-old became a dad in Nov. 2016 to baby Dream, 1, his life changed forever. Rob always looks his happiest when he’s with Dream. Rob had been in a dark place before Dream’s arrival, and fatherhood has worked wonders on him. He’s becoming more confident and a better man for his baby girl. Dream, who is Rob’s daughter with Blac Chyna, 29, is the spitting image of her dad. Any time there’s a photo of Rob and Dream together, our hearts melt. The Kardashian blood is strong in Dream! Before Rob deleted his Instagram page, he posted so many adorable photos of himself with his daughter. For someone who had been in hiding for quite some time, this was a huge deal for Rob!

Rob and Blac are no longer together, and their relationship as exes has continued to be full of drama. However, they’re determined to do what’s right for Dream. But things can get messy with these two sometimes. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that all Rob wants for his birthday is to “spend his birthday with Dream,” but Blac has been “playing with him and threatening to block him from having Dream on his birthday.”

Dream is growing up before our very eyes. She is just too cute! It’s had to believe she’ll be 2 years old this year! She has so many adorable family members, including half brother King Cairo, 5, and cousins North West, 4, Penelope Disick, 5, and Stormi Webster, 1 month. She recently met her new cousin Chicago West, which was revealed in Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy video. Take a look at Rob and Dream’s cutest photos (yet!) in our gallery now!