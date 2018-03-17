Rob Kardashian Comes Out Of Hiding For Epic Birthday Party With Family & Baby Dream: See Pics

It’s Rob Kardashian’s b-day and the usual recluse is partying with the family! Check out the photos!

Today, Rob Kardashian turns 31! To mark the occasion the he’s stepping out from the shadows to do some celebrating with the Kardashian/Jenner clan! Naturally, this includes no shortage of sweet photos! But we gotta say, his 1-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian is stealing the show like always! Rob himself shared a touching snap of himself and his baby girl together with caption: “March Madness.” So, although it’s his birthday AND St. Patrick’s Day, we’re guessing he’s got a certain basketball tournament on his mind!

The birthday boy also shared a video of Dream riding around in a motorized car on the Kardashian’s unmistakable black-and-white tiled floors! He added a festive filter, giving his daughter a shamrock halo. He even played some cheery bagpipe music at the party! Rob’s older sis Kourtney Kardashian, 38, offered fans a peek at the decorations for the shindig with a photo on her Instagram story. In it, the Kardashian home’s main foyer is decorated with a huge “Happy Birthday Rob” sign in balloons! There’s also some green balloons because this family is doing double the partying today! See more photos of baby Dream right here!

Dream’s mama Blac Chyna, 29, also shared some video of their sweet daughter on Rob’s b-day! In one clip, Dream is happily sitting in her high chair as her mama coos at her, naturally rocking the St. Patrick’s Day filter again! In another, she is watching her older brother King Cairo, 5, play a video game while sitting on a pool table. Too cute! We seriously can’t get enough of this girl!