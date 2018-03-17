Melania Trump Is ‘Bracing Herself’ For Humiliating Details To Emerge In ’60 Minutes’ Special

A ’60 Minutes’ interview with Stormy Daniels airs March 25, and it’s bound to reveal explosive details about her alleged 2006 affair with Donald Trump. Here’s how Melania is prepping for the new info.

Melania Trump, 47, has had to put up with a lot of embarrassing claims made against her husband, Donald Trump, 71. But with a 60 Minutes interview with Stormy Daniels looming, it’s about to get even more intense for the First Lady when it comes to finding out new dirt about the President’s alleged actions during the early stages of their marriage. “Melania is bracing herself for what’s to come out during the 60 minutes special, and is prepared for some pretty humiliating and embarrassing revelations to come out,” a source close to Melania tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Donald insists he has told her every detail of what allegedly went down between himself and Stormy, but Melania is expecting further details to come to light.”

The explosive tell-all with Stormy (real name Stephanie Clifford) is scheduled to air on March 25, and it’s already caused quite a panic for Trump. His lawyer has reportedly filed a lawsuit against the porn star for breaking an alleged non-disclosure agreement that was supposedly meant to keep her quiet about an alleged affair between them in 2006.

However, Trump isn’t letting the public see him sweat. “Donald has a very convenient relationship with the truth, and is a genius when it comes to brushing off things that reflect negatively on him as ‘fake news,’” our insider continued. “Melania has been with Donald long enough to understand how he ticks though, and although she always appears to be on the same page as him in public, it’s a very different situation in private. Everybody seems to think that Melania isn’t that smart, but in truth, she’s actually a really smart woman, but she plays the role of supportive wife exceedingly well.” That she does! We’ll just have to wait for the 60 Minutes episode to air on CBS to see what Stormy reveals.