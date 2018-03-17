Kim Kardashian Flaunts Major Cleavage In Sexy BTS ‘Elle’ Pics After Promising To Always Be Racy

Kim Kardashian took to her website to show off stunning photos of herself wearing a silver bralette and tight black leather pants for her recent ‘Elle Magazine’ photo shoot.

Ooh la la! Kim Kardashian, 37, didn’t hold anything back when it came time for her to pose on the cover of the April 2018 issue of Elle Magazine! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty took to her official website to share some incredible behind the scenes photos from the photo shoot and she looked absolutely incredible in a cut-out silver bralette that showed her toned torso with tan bikini bottoms for some of the poses and tight black pants for others. She topped both looks off with translucent heels. The sexy outfits showed off both her cleavage and curvaceous body proving, like she has with so many photos in the past, that she’s confident in her own skin.

Kim was extremely excited to show off the eye-catching photos. ‘I wanted to share my behind-the-scenes pics from my Elle magazine cover shoot by Boo George,” she wrote on the site. ‘The location was so gorgeous! We shot at a house in Malibu that was right on the beach. I loved how all of the photos turned out. On set, Chris Appleton and Andrew Fitzsimons did my hair and Ariel Tejada did my glam.” In one of the photos that Kim posted, Chris can be seen spraying Kim’s then blonde hair with a hair product while prepping for the shoot.

Kim’s sexy photos for the popular mag were accompanied by an intimate interview about her family life after welcoming her third child via surrogate, Chicago West. When asked about her future plans in the interview, Kim revealed that if she did have a fourth child, it would be her last. “I don’t think I could handle more than that,” she explained. “My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”

Kim definitely looks better than she’s ever looked! We can’t wait to see her grace many more magazine covers in the future.