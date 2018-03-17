Justin Bieber Pictured With Blonde Mystery Woman Amid Selena Gomez Break — Moving On?

Is Justin Bieber moving on from Selena Gomez with a mystery blonde? New photos show him out with friends and a new girl amid his break from his girlfriend. See the pics!

Justin Bieber, 24, and Selena Gomez, 25, are on a break, and as anyone who’s watched Friends knows, that could mean one of two things: that it’s ok to see other people, or that it is very definitely not ok to see other people. Based on some new pics it seems that the “Sorry” singer might be on Team Ross, as he was spotted out with friends and a mystery blonde on March 16, according to Radar Online. SEE PICTURES OF JUSTIN WITH FRIENDS AND MYSTERY GIRL HERE. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Justin’s reps for comment.

Of course, the mystery blonde could just be another one of JB’s friends, so no need to get too worried about him moving on from the “Wolves” songstress just yet. Let’s be real, this couple has always been very on-off so a break isn’t that big of a deal for them. However, we also know that the Biebs’ friendships are part of the reason he’s currently spending time away from Selena. “She wanted to have a quiet birthday celebration with Justin and he wanted to go big and involve all of his church friends,” a source explained to E! News about the reason for their break. Justin turned 24 on March 1, and it’s true that the 13 Reasons Why producer wasn’t in attendance at his shindig.

But there’s a few other friends that have been keeping the Biebs’ spirits high since deciding to go on a break with Sel. While attending an afterparty for the premiere of Patrick Schwarzenegger’s movie Midnight Sun, Justin appeared to be deep in conversation with one of the film’s co-stars, Bella Thorne. He looked happy throughout the interaction with the former Disney Channel star at the club Avenue in Los Angeles, and appeared shocked at her epic dance moves. Hey, sometimes you just need some time with a good set of friends to get your mind off things!