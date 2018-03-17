13 Pics Of The Hottest Irish Celebrities In Honor Of St. Patrick’s Day: Niall Horan & More

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Since we’re celebrating the Irish holiday, we need to recognize the hottest Irish celebrities out there. Looking at you, Niall Horan!

The Irish are really representing in Hollywood! There are so many Irish celebrities who we are totally obsessed with. When you’re talking about Irish stars, Niall Horan, 24, immediately comes to mind. The One Direction band member and solo artist is one of the hottest Irish celebrities out there. He’s grown up before our eyes over the years, and we can’t get enough of the swoonworthy stud who was born and raised in Ireland.

He may rock an American accent in the Fifty Shades movies, but Jamie Dornan, 35, is actually Irish. The actor, who’s got some killer abs and those dreamy baby blue eyes, also has one sexy accent. Honestly, wouldn’t Fifty Shades have been a lot hotter if Jamie had spoken with his normal Irish accent? Years ago, Jamie starred on Once Upon A Time, which stars another very hot Irish celeb: Colin O’Donoghue, 37. Oncers can’t get enough of Colin, who plays the beloved and very charming Hook. No one can rock leather and eyeliner quite like Colin.

The ladies from Ireland are a forced to be reckoned with. Saiorse Ronan just earned her third Oscar nomination — at 23! — for her performance in Lady Bird. Never forget when she wore that green sequined Calvin Klein dress to the 2016 Oscars in honor of her native country. She was nominated that year for her performance in Brooklyn, which followed her character’s journey from Ireland to the United States. Caitriona Balfe, 38, speaks in an English accent to play Claire Fraser on Outlander, but she’s from Ireland, too! Before she was an actress, Caitriona was a model in Dublin! Take a look at the other Irish celebrities in our gallery now!