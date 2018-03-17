Kylie Jenner’s Big Lips: Did She Get More Fillers After Baby & Is It Safe To Breastfeed? Doctor Speaks

Kylie Jenner’s lips have been looking bigger than we’d ever seen them lately. Did she get another round of lip injections? A surgeon weighed in for HollywoodLife.com!

Kylie Jenner was spotted in LA on March 14, where she appeared to have the plumpest pout she’s ever been seen with. Of course, the lip-kit mogul admitted in 2016 that she’s gotten lip fillers after feeling insecure about the size of her lips. Her appearance had people questioning whether she went for another session with her go-to surgeon, Dr. Simon Ourian of Epione in Beverly Hills. HollywoodLife.com decided to get a surgeon to weigh in on whether or not Kylie’s latest look is a result of another round of lip injections.

“To a certain degree she could be making a face and pouting and that could potentially be making her lip look distorted,” Dr. Moretz, Bevelry Hills Board Certified Plastic Surgeon and Founder of F.A.C.E. of Beverly Hills tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “But more than likely what is going on is that she’s had very recent injections in her lips and there is still some swelling going on. I haven’t treated her but it appears to me she’s had filler done very recently, in the last day or two, and there’s some acute swelling, that’s why her lip looks that way.”

If you’re worried that it’s too soon for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star to get plastic surgery since she gave birth to Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, don’t be. “She is fine to do injectable fillers anywhere from 2-4 weeks after having the baby,” Moretz explained. “And there’s no issue with her getting fillers like Juvaderm or Restylane while she’s breastfeeding. It’s totally safe because it stays locally in the tissue and doesn’t move around or enter the bloodstream. It wouldn’t be advisable for her to get Botox while breastfeeding but fillers are totally fine.” Interesting! Of course, what Kylie does to her appearance is always 100 percent her choice, and there’s nothing wrong with whatever she does or does not choose to do! No matter what, she looks great!