Kim Kardashian Posts 1st Pic Without Filter Of Chicago West’s Face: Does She Look More Like Kim Or Kanye?

Aw! Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Mar. 17 to post an adorable new photo of baby Chicago West. See the sweet pic here!

Kim Kardashian, 37, took to Instagram to show off another incredibly cute photo of her two month old daughter, Chicago West. The adorable baby girl was lying down but looked wide awake in the pic while wearing a pink onesie with white button detail and a white bib. “Morning cutie,” Kim captioned the pic of her precious bundle of joy. This is the first unfiltered pic of Chicago Kim has shared with her followers on social media so it’s a pleasant surprise and she’s every bit as beautiful as we imagined! Although she’s definitely her own person, we can see a bit of resemblance to Kim and her dad, Kanye West, 40, as well as her siblings, North West, 4, and Saint West, 2!

Before posting this amazing pic, Kim took to Instagram a couple of weeks ago to post an equally adorable filtered photo of herself and baby Chicago with cute pink animal ears. The mother-of-three is known for posting iconic first photos of her children so it’s no surprise she’s doing the same with Chicago. Despite the similar posts, Chicago’s first pic was posted way earlier than North or Saint’s so we are appreciating Kim’s generosity in sharing her precious moments with her new daughter!

In addition to personal photos, Kim’s been sharing her intimate feelings about her expanding family and hopes for the future. In the April 2018 issue of Elle Magazine, she revealed that she may be interested in having a fourth child someday but that would be the limit since she wants to dedicate as much energy as she can to Kanye and the kids without feeling overwhelmed.

We can’t wait for Kim to post many more photos of her sweet new little girl!