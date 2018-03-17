Stars Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day 2018: Kylie Jenner, Reese Witherspoon & More

It’s March 17, which means that all of your favorite celebs are getting into the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day! Click here to see pics of stars wearing green, drinking some Guinness and sharing some luck on the big day!

Not only are we huge fans of St. Patrick's Day — Erin Go Bragh! — but some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities are showing their Irish pride, too! Celebs like Jimmy Fallon, Simone Biles, and more took to social media to give fans a glimpse of how they were getting involved with the festivities. While we don't know if Kylie Jenner wore green today, we do know that she indulged in a delicious brunch complete with donuts, eggs, and pancakes. She shared the photo of her buffet on Snapchat which also had tons of themed decorations scattered on the table. Then there's Reese Witherspoon who showed a picture of herself holding a large glass of green beer while rocking a navy, white and green floral dress by her brand, Draper James. She captioned the photo with "Green drink, green dress. It's only right. Cheers to #StPatricksDay!" But they weren't the only ones getting in on the fun.

Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr. donned his own festive outfit for the Irish holiday. He wore a green and white shamrock onesie, and matched the extreme look with a green baseball cap and white sunglasses and sneakers. The photo also shows him hugging a tree, because as he let his followers know, he was "Embracing green this St. Paddy's Day." You can tell he was definitely feelin' the luck o' the Irish!

Today also happens to be Rob Kardashian's 31st birthday, which he incorporated into his St. Patty's celebration. He applied a Snapchat shamrock filter to his daughter Dream and shared the adorable photo on Twitter, which he captioned by wishing himself a happy birthday.

Happy birtbday to me :) ☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/hXTnlfEvMZ — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) March 17, 2018

We’ll keep you posted as more celebrities post their best St. Patrick’s Day photos.