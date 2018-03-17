Is Cardi B Really Pregnant? Why She May Not Want Anyone To Know

Cardi B may be pregnant but she would definitely deny any pregnancy reports for as along as possible to keep things private. Get the EXCLUSIVE details here.

Cardi B, 25, has been heating up headlines with pregnancy reports but she’s not ready to come forward with any confirmation that she’s expecting a bundle of joy. “If Cardi is pregnant, she’s going to deny this as long as she can,” a source close to Cardi EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “She’s allowed to have something for herself. Cardi got so much negativity and judgment thrown her way after all the stuff about Offset cheating came out. She had every random stranger telling her how to live her life. She does not want to deal with that during a pregnancy, people judging her and telling she shouldn’t be with Offset and questioning her choices. That’s so stressful on her and would be even worse with pregnancy hormones making her sensitive — she’d want to put that whole mess off as long as she can.”

Since the Cardi pregnancy speculation started, the rapper has been seen out and about on several occasions but her stomach’s always been covered by some loose clothing or bulky jackets so there’s been no baby bump sightings yet. There’s been a lot of worry that Cardi’s career could be affected by the reported bun in the oven and prevent her from promoting her album, but the outspoken star is still set to perform at Coachella in mid-April. If reports of her pregnancy are true, this would make her seven months along.

Although Cardi reportedly wants to keep things under the radar for now, we have a feeling that if she does decide to reveal that she’s pregnant in the future, she’ll definitely be open about it from throughout. She’s known for her funny random comments and embracing who she is whenever she gets the opportunity and we definitely love her for it!

We wish Cardi all the best in her personal life and hope she lets her followers know what we’ve al; been wanting to know soon!