T.I. & Tiny Have Blowout Fight Over His SXSW Plans: How She’s Tempting Him To Stay Home

Tiny’s on a mission to get Tip home from SXSW — especially because he didn’t invite her! We’ve got the exclusive on how’s she’s luring him back to Atlanta.

T.I.‘s been schmoozing and making connections at South by Southwest in Austin, TX, all week, and doing something incredible for wife Tiny in the meantime. Instead of staying away from her and the kids for an entire week, “he’s been flying in and out by private jet. He goes home to Tiny every night and sleeps in her bed,” a source close to the XSCAP3 singer told us EXCLUSIVELY. “She pretty much insisted on it. She hates sleeping without him and she has a hard time relaxing.”

Despite that loving gesture, T.I. and Tiny are fighting yet again. It’s because he wants to spend the entire weekend in Austin without flying home every night, and he didn’t invite Tiny. “ Tip’s got a ton of stuff to do there Saturday and Sunday so there’s no point flying back to Atlanta,” the source told us. “And he didn’t invite Tiny to go with him because he has to be totally focused on business while he’s there, or at least that the excuse he’s giving her.”