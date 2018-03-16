HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE clip of the most hilarious blind auditions outtakes of season 14 featuring Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and more! Watch now!

The season 14 coaches have a lot of fun together. In this EXCLUSIVE set of outtakes from the blind auditions, the four coaches joke around while waiting for the next contestants. Blake Shelton, 41, Kelly Clarkson, 35, and Alicia Keys, 37, mostly spend their time making fun of Adam Levine, 38. Alicia asks him why he always stands like Superman. Later, Adam says he’ll consider naming his new baby “Alicia” if Alicia starts being nice to him. Adam did not end up naming his baby after The Voice judge. Adam and wife Behati Prinsloo, 28, named their second daughter, born in Feb. 2018, Gio Grace Levine.

The hilarious Blake and Adam bromance is still going strong in season 14. “Basically, when you guarantee that Blake will suffer, all that does is bring me bliss and joy,” Adam says, before doing his version of a happy dance in his chair. In another outtake, Blake says that Adam is the winner of saying the “most hollow, empty crap.” Whoa there, Blake!

Kelly also chats with Blake about how badly she feels when no one turns their chair for a contestant. “I hate when no one turns,” Kelly tells Blake. “I’m like the one that can’t leave the shelter without all the dogs.” When the producers tell the coaches that they only have two auditions left, Blake vows to get them both. A producer off camera believes Kelly’s going to get the next two singers, and Blake’s response to that is, “Bullsh*t!” This motivates Kelly to want to get the next two contestants over Blake. The competition is hot between the coaches this season, that’s for sure!

The Voice season 14 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.