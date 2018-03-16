Stormy Daniels ‘Physically Threatened’ To Stay Quiet Over Alleged Trump Affair, Lawyer Claims

The lawyer representing Stormy Daniels claims she was threatened with physical harm after coming forward with her story. We have the shocking details here.

Stormy Daniels‘ attorney, Michael Avenatti, told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on New Day that, “my client was physically threatened to stay silent about what she knew about Donald Trump.” Avenatti declined to provide more information about the nature of the threats, or if it was someone close to the president who threatened her. But, Avenatti said his client would discuss it in an upcoming appearance on 60 Minutes. “She’s going to be able to provide very specific details about what happened here,” he told CNN.

He also said he was unable to answer a question about if Daniels filed a police report. Daniels filed a lawsuit last week against President Trump, claiming that the nondisclosure agreement she signed after they allegedly had an affair is void. Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 for her silence about the alleged 2006 affair just prior to the 2016 presidential election. Cohen and the White House have denied the affair.

Avenatti also visited Morning Joe, repeating to Mika Brzezinski what he told Cuomo: “There’s the act and then there’s the cover-up, and the American people are going to learn about both,” Avenatti said, referring to the $130,000 nondisclosure agreement. He told Brzezinski that Daniels was allegedly threatened with physical harm, but again declined to go into the details, promoting his client’s 60 Minutes appearance. He refused to answer a question about if Daniels’ life was threatened.

Morning Joe cohost Joe Scarborough asked Avenatti if he could “tell us whether it came from the president directly,” or if he could confirm whether the threats were “verbal” or someone “pointing a gun at her.” Avenatti replied, “I can’t tell you anything beyond what I’ve already said,” and that he’s “not at liberty to discuss that.”