Safaree Samuels Reveals Nicki Minaj Cheated On Him With Nas 6 Years Ago ‘I Was Hurt’

Did Nicki Minaj cheat on Safaree Samuels when they were still together 6 years ago? Safaree admitted that she kissed Nas behind his back in 2012. Get the details!

Nicki Minaj and Safaree Samuels dated for 12 years, but apparently the “Super Bass” singer wasn’t always faithful during that period of time. In a recent interview, Safaree revealed that she actually betrayed him with Nas way before they started dating for real in 2017. While shooting her video for “Right By My Side” in 2012, Nicki apparently went behind her boyfriend’s back to kiss the rapper.

“I was there. You wanna know what’s so crazy? I didn’t know it happened until the video came out,” Safaree admitted. “I ain’t gonna lie I was hurt. I was there the whole day, I was like ‘damn did that happen when I left to go?’ I must have left for like an hour…” He did admit that his girlfriend at the time told him there was “something” in the video that he wasn’t aware happened before he saw the kiss at the end.

The Love & Hip Hop: New York star has been doing significantly more interviews lately after nude photos of him leaked online. However, he confirmed to Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club that he wasn’t the one who posted the pics. He’s also been opening up about his history with Nicki, and hinted he wasn’t the reason they ended things. Then, while speaking in The Casey Crew podcast, he revealed his self-esteem took a huge hit after their breakup. “It took me a while to have my confidence that’s why I was going to the gym so hard… It took me a good 4 and 1/2 years to be like, ‘Okay, now I’m me and I’m walking in my own,’” he said.