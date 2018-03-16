Model Who Accused Don Trump Jr. Of Flirting While Married: It Wasn’t A Joke & We’re Not Friends

Model Melissa Stetten is slamming Donald Trump Jr. for calling their racy exchange in 2011 a harmless joke! Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details.

Melissa Stetten, 29, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Donald Trump Jr.‘s salacious DMs to her in November of 2011 were hardly a joking matter. “How is it a joke between friends if we’re not friends?” she responded when asked how the president’s reps are spinning their bizarre, bacon-infused discussion. When asked why she is choosing to shine a light on Don Jr.’s reckless behavior while married, she responded: “I’m just a really big fan of calling out BS,” she said when asked why she decided to highlight Don Jr.’s DMs, then added, “The Trumps are idiots. I hope his wife Vanessa gets far far away from him, maybe to Aruba, or wherever Tupac [Shakur] is.” Check out more photos of Melissa right here.

When asked if she has any concerns that she might face repercussions for outing Don Jr.’s messages, Melissa said, “The only thing I’m nervous about is the secret service putting me on some sort of list and getting my TSA Pre-check revoked. I hate airport lines!” As we previously reported, Melissa took to Twitter to slam President Donald Trump‘s, 71, oldest son for a grotesque and somehow flirtatious DM her sent her. “Surprised his marriage didn’t work out since he was sending me DMs a month after his wife gave birth. (I tweeted a joke about pulling a muscle changing a tampon and he replied asking if I smelled bacon? Cool joke),” she captioned a screengrab in which Don Jr. wrote: “Well Im getting s–t 4the bacon comment glad I opted not 2send the tweet asking 4pics from ur bathroom tweet last night;) people need2chil.” Since, Don Jr.’s reps have released the full exchange (see below) and disregarded it as a joke.

I deleted my tweets a while ago in this exchange but just found this one pic.twitter.com/VXJ6lL9Ena — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) March 16, 2018

His dad is president why hasn’t he deleted these tweets? #bacon pic.twitter.com/ERfjValU9D — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) March 16, 2018

This exchange continually involved Don Jr. flirtatiously discussing bacon with Melissa. These messages are surfacing just one day after it was reported that Don Jr.’s wife Vanessa Trump has filed for divorce.