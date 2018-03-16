Logic & Wife Jessica Andrea Split After Less Than 3 Years Of Marriage

Logic & his wife Jessica Andrea have officially called it quits! Find out all the details surrounding their surprise breakup here!

We did not expect this split to happen! Logic, 28, and his wife of two years, singer Jessica Andrea, have reportedly broken up, according to TMZ. While it’s uncertain exactly when these two decided to end their relationship, the pair had been spotted as recently as the Grammys, where the two walked down the red carpet together looking like they were in complete bliss and showing some cute PDA in front of the cameras. Well, a lot can happen in a short amount of time! The two were married back in Oct. 2015 (Logic was only 25 at the time) and have no kids together.

While there’s been no formal filing of divorce, the reportedly two show no indications of reconciling. While their separation is pretty shocking, there had been subtle hints of this impending breakup. For instance, fans noticed that Jessica recently unfollowed Logic on Instagram. We don’t know what’s sadder: that, or the fact that he still follows her. Perhaps he’s still holding out hope they might get back together?

Well, if he is, he might be disappointed. Sources also tell TMZ that the house they recently bought in 2017 is expected to go on the market soon. All signs point to the sad reality that these two will probably not be romantically reuniting any time soon. Well, time will tell whether or not more details emerge regarding why the two lovebirds dramatically split without any warning. Click here to see more pics of Logic through the years!

Jingle Ball tonight with my beautiful Wife 😍 A post shared by Logic (@logic) on Dec 1, 2017 at 5:59pm PST

We’ll keep you posted on any new developments regarding this heartbreaking split that took us all by surprise!