Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: She’s Cool With Him Taking Parenting Breaks To Play Games & Record Music

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are busy new parents, but that doesn’t mean it’s all work and no play. Kylie’s totally cool with Travis playing video games with his buds!

Taking care of a newborn baby is extremely difficult, something Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott know all too well right now. Doting on baby Stormi is, of course, a full-time job. But Kylie’s totally willing to let Travis take regular breaks. You see, when Travis isn’t in the studio, his favorite hobby isn’t partying with his dudes. It’s staying home and playing video games against 21 Savage and Post Malone! Who knew?

“Kylie doesn’t mind Travis’ affinity for gaming as long as he continues to fulfill his duties as a dad,” a source close to Travis told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Travis loves his music and gaming the same way Kylie loves her social media and beauty products. Plus, Kylie would rather Travis be in the studio or at home playing video games than seeing him out with his boys. She like to sit up with him and watch him play from time to time as well, so it’s a good balance.”

That’s cool! Kylie’s happy, Travis is happy, Stormi has two relaxed parents who practice self-care and take amazing care of her. Kylie really doesn’t have anything to worry about, because she and Travis have already had a major talk about their respective responsibilities as Stormi’s parents.