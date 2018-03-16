16 Wildest Photos Of Kylie Jenner’s Lips: All The Times Her Plump Pout Totally Shocked Us

Kylie Jenner has admitted that she gets lip injections, and sometimes the work goes a little too far. We’ve got pics of all of the times her massive pout has shocked us.

The bigger isn’t always necessarily the better. Kylie Jenner‘s famous massive plumped lips have helped make her a multi-millionaire thanks to her wildly successful lip kit line. Her fans want to look just like the 20-year-old mogul, yet sometimes she’s gone a little too far in her attempts to achieve the perfect pillowy pout. She was spotted out on March 14 and appeared to have gone in for a little freshening, as her upper lip was so puffy in a profile shot that it was jutting out away from her face in a disturbing way. It looked so swollen and unnatural!

It wasn’t the first time Kylie’s smoochers have alarmed us. Her lips always seem to be the most shockingly oversized when she gets fresh injections and they haven’t had time to settle in yet. The reality star has been open about getting some help in achieving her trout pout, admitting in a 2016 interview that she gets the work done because she was insecure about her naturally smaller lips. Ever since she’s been a regular patient of the family’s go-to lip guy Dr. Simon Ourian of Epione in Beverly Hills.

In June of 2017, Kylie was photographed with newly plumped lips that looked overfilled and it shocked her fans. We talked to Philadelphia-based plastic surgeon Dr. Kirk Brandow about it and he thought that increased size of the lip kit mogul’s pout was starting to become unattractive. “Unfortunately the large lips which she has give her an abnormal look, ruining the balance of her face — where the lips should accentuate her looks, not be the main feature on her face,” he told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“When one looks at her, all you see is lips, similar to someone who has had breast implants which are much too large and when you look at the person, all you see is big boobs. She has had her lips enhanced, which give her more of a fake, cosmetic surgery look, which I think is taking away from the natural girl next door, high fashion model look. It is putting her in the housewives of Beverly Hills of opulence, without regard for true, natural beauty which is what most of us aspire to have.” You can check out Kylie’s most wild plumped pout pics here.