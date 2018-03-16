Kourtney K & Younes Bendjima Planning Hot Couple’s Trip — Why Their Destination Will Anger Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima’s love life is as hot as ever, and we’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why they’re planning an ‘adult only’ vacation!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima, 24, had fans on the edge of their seats when they briefly unfollowed each other on Instagram last week. And although neither of them confirmed or denied the breakup rumors, we’ve just learned that all is well in the world of love. “Kourtney and Younes are planning a romantic vacation for just the two of them now that things are back on track. Their fight was really stressful, but now that they made up, things are hotter than ever. It’s even got them wanting to have a sexy adults only vacation together somewhere hot,” a source close to Kourt tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Good for them, right? However, we have reason to believe her baby daddy Scott Disick, 34, might not be too pleased with their destination.

“They haven’t nailed down plans, but Joe Francis has offered them his place in Mexico. That’s their first choice because it’s so close and easy. That’s where Kourtney and Scott used to go all the time together, so it will totally set Scott off if she takes Younes there. Kourtney is worried about that, she really does not want to push his buttons so that’s holding it all back. But, Younes wants to go there. He’s bothered that she still gives a crap about Scott’s reaction, that’s an ongoing issue between them. If she takes Younes to Joe’s place it would score a lot of points with him. So, as much as she doesn’t want to set Scott off, she’s very tempted to throw caution to the wind and do it,” our source continued. They definitely deserve a getaway!

Of course this wouldn’t be their first couple’s trip. If you recall, Kourt and Younes escaped the cold and traveled to Punta Mita, Mexico in January. She spent the weekend at the Imanta Resort for a “different type of experience,” according to E! News. They reportedly enjoyed lounging on the beach and relaxing by the hotel’s pool. Can we say goals?! So, it makes sense why they’d want to jet set to Mexico once more!