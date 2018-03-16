Kenya Moore Reportedly Confirms Pregnancy On ‘RHOA’ Reunion After IVF & Difficulty Conceiving

After major fertility struggles, is Kenya Moore finally expecting? A new report claims she’s officially pregnant, & she revealed the news during the ‘RHOA’ reunion!

At 47 years old, Kenya Moore is allegedly pregnant with her first child, according to Love B Scott. The site apparently had a source at the March 15 filming of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, and it was there that the exciting news was announced. Kenya was reportedly seated at the end of the lineup, which, the publication added, may mean the reality star is no longer a focus of the show, BUT her alleged pregnancy may turn things around for her. “She may have saved herself with news that she’s pregnant,” Love B Scott wrote, claiming Kenya said she was expecting during the taping. Click here to see pics from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Aside from allegedly being due by the end of the year, no more details about Kenya’s supposed pregnancy have been released. However, it’s also been reported that her husband, Marc Daily, all of a sudden has a newfound willingness to appear on camera. It’s no surprise that Kenya is reportedly expecting either. After all, she and Marc have been trying hard for a baby since getting married last year. In fact, she even underwent IVF at the Barbados Fertility Centre, which is famous for helping older women conceive.

We can only imagine that Kenya’s pregnancy journey will be documented on RHOA, although sources say filming for the season has already wrapped. Already though, Kenya has been dropping hints to fans that she has a bun in the oven. Earlier today, on March 16, the reality star shared a photo of herself from the chest up beaming ear-to-ear. She captioned it, “Never Give Up.” Immediately followers took that as a sign that she IS in fact pregnant.

“I hope this caption means what I think it means !!!” one commenter wrote. Another gushed, “Congrats on motherhood!”