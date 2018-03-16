Justin Bieber Has Boys’ Night At Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Premiere Amidst Selena Gomez Drama

It look like Justin Bieber is focusing on his friendships amidst relationship troubles with Selena Gomez! See pics of him at Patrick Schwarzenegger’s ‘Midnight Sun’ premiere here.

Justin Bieber, 24, is leaning on his friends as he goes through a rough patch in his rekindled romance with Selena Gomez, 25. The lovebirds have slowed things down a bit in their relationship, and to take his mind off of it, the Biebs attended the Midnight Sun premiere on March 15. Justin’s friend, Patrick Schwarzenegger, stars in the movie with Bella Thorne, and the 24-year-old posed for photos with him on the red carpet. It’s no secret that Justin doesn’t love attending public events like this one these days, and we love that he let that go to support his friend on the big night!

Earlier in the day, Selena was also spotted out with her friends. We haven’t seen Jelena photographed together since before Justin’s birthday on March 1, although Sel did take to Instagram on the big day to send him love. A fight over the plans for Justin’s 24th is reportedly what drove these two to take a break. Don’t worry, though — HollywoodLife has heard EXCLUSIVELY that it’s definitely not over for good. “They’ve gone back to their low-key, secretive ways of meeting up,” an insider told us. “The attention became too straining on their relationship.” Their most recent secret meeting was at church on March 14, according to our source.

Amidst the breakup, Selena went home and spent some time in Texas with her family and friends, while Justin stayed in L.A. Considering these two were practically inseparable when they got back together in 2017, there’s certainly nothing wrong with taking a little time apart!

“This time around, they’re both in it for the long run,” another source recently told us. “So they’re committed to not sweating the small stuff an to giving each other space when needed.”