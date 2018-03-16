Justin Bieber was all smiles while hanging out with Bella Thorne during his break with Selena Gomez. Watch the videos of their flirty interaction here!

Whoa, what’s going on here? Justin Bieber, 24, seemed to be absolutely enthralled in a conversation with Bella Thorne, 20, while attending an after party for the premiere of Patrick Schwarzenegger’s movie Midnight Sun, which Bella co-stars in. Not only does Justin look happy and wide-eyed in his conversation with Bella at the club Avenue in Los Angeles, he also looks shocked at her epic dancing skills. All in all, Justin appears completely smitten in the videos taken from the evening and doesn’t seem to be concerned about his break with Selena Gomez, 25, at all. Check out all the videos of them partying together below!

We reported earlier how Justin had a guys’ night out to celebrate his friend Patrick’s new movie. Well, it appears that in addition to his night out with his male friends, he also made a point to chat up Bella as well.

Of course, Justin and Bella’s hangout should be taken with a grain of salt. A source close to the pair says Justin and Selena have started hanging out again. “They’ve gone back to their low-key, secretive ways of meeting up,” an insider told us. “The attention became too straining on their relationship.” Click here to see pics of Justin and Selena’s best vacation photos!

We’ll keep you posted if we spot these two hanging out again!