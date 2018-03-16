Gigi Hadid Spotted Smiling In NYC After Announcing Zayn Malik Breakup — See Pics

Gigi Hadid may have just come out of a 2-year-long relationship, but she’s not letting it show. She was all smiles as she stepped out in NYC following her split with Zayn Malik. See the pics!

The weeks following a breakup can be an emotional time, but those feelings don’t always have to stem from sadness. When Gigi Hadid was photographed in New York City on March 16, she was nothing short of smiley. The model sported a cheerful grin while bundled up in black and white plaid pants, a long-sleeve crimson top and a large wool sweater tied around her neck like a scarf. She also rocked a pair of circular shades and kept her hair pulled back in a high ponytail. It’s reassuring to see her looking chipper since she and Zayn Malik recently announced that they have parted ways after two years of dating. See the photos of her below!

While breakups are never easy, Gigi’s statement regarding her own seemed appreciative of her history with the former One Directioner and hopeful for her future, wherever it brings her. “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years..not only in the relationship, but in life in general,” she wrote. “I’m forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be.”

However, there are other people who are dealing with the breakup in much different ways. After the news broke, Bella Hadid decided to unfollow the now-ex of her sister on Instagram. Yeesh. We’ve also heard that the “Still Got Time” singer isn’t handling the split well either. “Zayn is heartbroken over his break up with Gigi, he thought he was going to marry her. Zayn is still in love with Gigi and wanted to settle down and start a family with her. He was so wrapped up in her,” a source close to him told HL. Hey, everyone copes differently and there’s no right or wrong way to manage your feelings!

We’re hoping both halves of the former couple find peace and happiness as they navigate the aftermath of their relationship separately. Keep smiling, Gigi!