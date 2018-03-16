Farrah Abraham Slams Maci Bookout For Naked TV Role: That’s ‘Really Pornographic’

Farrah Abraham is still stirring the pot with her latest bard aimed at her former ‘Teen Mom OG’ co-star Maci Bookout. Check out Farrah’s disses toward Maci here!

Farrah Abraham, 26, did not hold back her feelings about Maci Bookout, 26, booking a part on Naked and Afraid. In an interview for the podcast Teen Mom Time, Farrah called the thought of Maci being naked on TV as “pornographic” as her adult films. “If you’re saying I do pornographic things, then I think that’s really pornographic,” Farrah said. “Was I on a celebrity sex tape? Yeah. Things happen… You have to role with the punches.”

But the disses did not stop there. Farrah added, “To hate or be jealous… I think that’s narrow-minded. I get Maci’s point of view, but the realization is you’re on Naked and Afraid now. At least I’m not naked and afraid!” While Farrah is no stranger to throwing shade, calling someone naked and afraid is a pretty big diss. We reported earlier how Farrah was fired by MTV after she refused to cancel her webcam sex show. As a result, she’s subsequently sued the network for $5 million due to what she claims was a wrongful termination.

More recently, Farrah shared her foot fetish video that is super uncomfortable to watch. In a video for ManyVids, Farrah actually rubs her feet with what seems to be anal lubricant while being also completely naked. “Watch as I oil up my pretty feet and toes for you,” the caption of the video reads, as Farrah remains completely silent. “I remove my sexy gold heels and start playing with my feet. It feels so good. Do you like my perfect soles?” Yeah, we weren’t kidding about it being uncomfortable. Click here to see more racy pics of Farrah!

We’ll keep you posted with any new developments in this ongoing feud.