Donald Trump Jr. All Smiles During Boys’ Trip In Florida Amidst Divorce Drama — See Pics

Donald Trump Jr. & Vanessa Trump may be divorcing, but he’s not showing any signs of him being affected! Check out pics of him smiling ear to ear while hanging out with his guy friends!

There are plenty of fish in the sea! Following the news that broke of his divorce, Donald Trump Jr., 40, was spotted going a guys’ trip on Florida’s Singer Island, where he fished with three of his buds including e-commerce entrepreneur Jared Goetz. On top of snagging five or six blacktip sharks, he talked with his buddies mostly about fishing while admitting at one point that politics had affected his personal life, according to TMZ. In addition to fishing, Donald was also seen tossing around the football with his pals. From these photos, it seems like he’s completely unfazed by his bombshell divorce with Vanessa. Check out pics of Donald grinning and playing in the water below!

We reported earlier how Vanessa filed an “uncontested” divorce. To help you better understand the legalese of the term, Todd Spodek, managing partner of Spodek Law Group P.C, a high profile NY criminal defense and divorce law firm, EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about what that means. “An uncontested divorce can mean that the parties have already negotiated and resolved all of the issues in the divorce and there is nothing to dispute,” Spodek said. “They’re submitting everything to a judge for his or her signature on the actual Judgment of Divorce.” Basically, it would seem that Donald Jr. and Vanessa may have hammered out all the details of their divorce before filing.

Meanwhile, Donald seemed to push past all the drama recently by posting a cute pic of himself and his daughter on Instagram. In addition to the sweet photo, Donald Jr. wrote in the caption: “No matter what is going on, bedtime cuddling with the smurf puts a Yuge smile on my face.”

Time will tell whether or not the divorce will remain as amicable as it seems to be.