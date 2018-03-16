Danry Vasquez’s Ex Regrets Not Pressing Charges After He Attacked Her & Reveals Where They Stand

After getting attacked in a stairwell by her boyfriend Danry Vasquez in 2016, Fabiana Perez admits she regrets not pressing charges against him. Find out if Fabiana is still together with Danry here.

For the first time, the woman seen being attacked by the former outfielder for the minor league baseball team, Double A Corpus Christi Hooks, Danry Vasquez, 24, in a disturbing video is speaking out. While Fabiana Perez, 21, stayed with Danry for a few months after the incident, she now regrets not pressing charges, according to the Daily Mail. In a recent interview with Univision, Fabiana admitted, “Now, when I watch the video, I remember things and I say, ‘How could this have happened? Why did I not do anything? Why did I not react?'”

At the time, Fabiana refused to cooperate with authorities or speak out against her boyfriend. However, she now confirms that they are thankfully no longer together. She went on to say, “May God forgive him. Only he knows what he did. If I had the conscience I have now, I would have made another decision.” Meanwhile, Danry has revealed to elemergente.com: “I am currently married, and not with the girl with whom I had the incident. I respect, value and love my wife. She has supported me in all this and has been an unconditional person in this matter. I also know that those scenes were strong. As a public figure, I must set an example. Today I apologize and show that this should not be done. I know that stronger comments come and I leave everything in God’s hand.” Check out the graphic video of the stairwell attack below.

Since the video emerged, Danry has been released by the Lancaster Barnstormers. In a statement by the team, their manager Ross Peeples said, “Their is no choice but to sever the relationship. Neither I, nor the Barnstormers’ organization as a whole, can condone or associate with that behavior.”

The case against him was formally dismissed on March 6.