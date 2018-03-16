‘Clarissa Explains It All’ Might Get A Reboot: Will Melissa Joan Hart Return?

The reboots just keep on coming — and this time Nickelodeon’s ‘Clarissa Explains It All’ might be next. So, will the OG Clarissa make a comeback?



It’s official: Nickelodeon is trying to bring back Clarissa Explains It All for a new generation! The reboot would bring back the original star, Melissa Joan Hart, now 41, returning as Clarissa Darling, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The catch? She wouldn’t be the one who knows it all anymore, she’d be playing the mom on the show. According to the report, Melissa would also be an Executive Producer on the series which would air on Nickelodeon like the original. How cool!

Clarissa Explains It All ran for five season from 1991 to 1994 on Nickelodeon. Melissa played Clarissa, a teenage girl who was known for addressing the audience by speaking directing into the camera. Right now it’s unclear if Sean O’Neal who played Sam, Clarissa’s best friend who frequently climbed into her bedroom window to hang out, would return as well. It would definitely be interesting to find out what happened to Sam and Clarissa — are they still friends? Did they grow up, get married and start a family? HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for the original cast for comment on the reboot. Stay tuned for more details on this awesome TV news!