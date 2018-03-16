Auli’i Cravalho, Vanessa Hudgens & Over 50 Celebs That Look Eerily Alike

Ready to be totally freaked out? HollywoodLife found over 50 celebrities that look almost EXACTLY alike. You gotta see it to believe it!



Did you know that Rise star Auli’i Cravalho looks identical to Vanessa Hudgens? How about Anna Kendrick and Adam Scott? Lili Reinhart and the late Brittany Murphy? That’s right, all of these people look alike — and HollywoodLife has the pictures to prove it! The best part? It’s not just females in Hollywood who have doppelgängers! Olympian Gus Kentworthy happens to look almost exactly like actor Richard Madden, while Jeffrey Dean Morgan looks like he could be actual twins with Javier Bardem. Crazy, right?

Here are some more celebs you didn’t know looked alike: Zac Efron and Dacre Montgomery, Margot Robbie and Jaime King, Emily Kinney and Evanna Lynch, and Bella Hadid and Jennifer Lawrence. As if that didn’t fill your look-alike fetish, we can make this even weirder by bringing kids into it. Stranger Things star, Finn Wolfhard, and Chvrches lead singer, Lauren Mayberry, who is at least twice the actor’s age. Last but certainly not least, here are a few more you might not have seen coming: Tiffani Theissen and Alexandra Daddario, Blake Lively and Melissa Benoist, Henry Cavill and Matt Bomer, and Ashley Graham and Eva Mendes.

Ready to get lost in our gallery of identical looking celebs? Of course you are — lets do this!