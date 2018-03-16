Blake Lively, Kourtney Kardashian & More Best-Dressed Stars Of The Week

With spring near, stars have been embracing warmer-weather looks, and getting us pumped for bright colors, shorter hemlines & bare arms. See our fave celeb looks here!

While not the most “springy” attire, only Blake Lively, 30, can make a sweatsuit look edgy and chic! Taking casual wear to a whole new level, the actress rocked a gunmetal zip-up hoodie and matching skinny sweatpants to the launch of Tod’s Capsule Collection in NYC on March 15. She chose that particular ensemble based off the Tod’s handbag she was given for the event. “There are these exclusive bags, which I love, and this is the one I wanted to wear, so that sort of helped set the palette,” she told Women’s Wear Daily. Comfortable, stylish, AND flattering — there’s no question Blake totally nailed this look!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, also rocked a casual look this week when she stepped out on March 14 wearing a cropped white tee, navy high-waisted slacks, and black heeled booties. Her pants were totally the centerpiece of her ensemble, as their slouchy silhouette made quite an impact on her petite frame. She paired them with a matching belt and trendy black sunnies. The reality star seemed to be out and about for a day of errands, as she was also photographed with her five-year-old daughter Penelope Disick, and niece North West, 4. Click here to see the best-dressed celebs on the iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet.

At the LA premiere of her film Gemini, Zoe Kravitz, 29, stunned in a bedroom-inspired look, which consisted of a satin maxi dress with delicate lace trimming. She tossed a black blazer with Marabou trim on over her frock, and completed the outfit with strappy black sandals. Such a fun, glam look! Looking like an actual ray of sunshine, Martha Hunt, 28, attended the same Tod’s event as Blake, and her monochromatic yellow ensemble lit up the entire event! The model wore a pale yellow trench coat and trousers, finishing off her look with white open-toed heels.

Jenna Dewan Tatum, 37, was one of our best-dressed celebrities at the iHeartRadio Awards on March 11, and we could seriously not get enough of her Zuhair Murad outfit, which featured thigh-high slits, a bandeau top, and gorgeous embellished jacket. Underneath her skirt, the star wore black short shorts, and her toned legs were on full display. Her makeup helped complete the look too, as she had a fierce cateye painted on her lids. Click through the above gallery to see more best-dressed picks from this week and beyond!