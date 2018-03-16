Bella Thorne Reveals Armpit Hair At ‘Midnight Sun’ Premiere: Gross Or Totally Empowering?

Bella Thorne marches to the beat of her own drum and that’s what we love most about her! The actress showed off her armpit hair at the LA premiere of ‘Midnight Sun’ and we’ve got the photos right here!

Bella Thorne, 20, is going to do what Bella Thorne wants to do! The actress hit the red carpet in LA for her film, Midnight Sun — a romantic drama also starring Patrick Schwarzenegger, 24 — where she proudly showed off her armpit hair. She stunned in a plunging bustier with intricate beaded detail, which transitioned into her formfitting maroon skirt. The skirt was the highlight of Bella’s red carpet look, as it was covered in fringe and beads. Check out Bella’s bold move to free her armpit hair, as well as her red carpet attire below!

This isn’t the first time Bella opted to out her armpit hair in public. In fact, this is a usual move the outspoken star makes, as she’s never afraid to take red carpet risks. Bella has put her underarm hair on display on many occasions including photoshoots, beach outings and even dates with her boyfriend, Mod Sun, 31. She unapologetically marches to the beat of her own drum and we’re totally here for it!

Bella Thorne signs autographs at the Los Angeles premiere of her new drama, Midnight Sun on March 15.

The LA premiere of Midnight Sun premiere was star-studded one as Patrick brought along his family — mother Maria Shriver, and his sisters, Christina, 26, and Katherine, 28 — and his girlfriend, model Abby Champion. His good friends were also on hand to support his latest film, including Justin Bieber, 24, and Ryan Good, 34.

Midnight Sun is a romantic tearjerker about 17-year-old Katie Price [Bella Thorne], a teen who is forced to stay inside her home since childhood due to a rare genetic condition, a life-threatening sensitivity to sunlight. However, her life changes when she her longtime crush, Charlie [Patrick Schwarzenegger] asks her out. The two embark on romantic midnight excursions as Katie needs to figure out if she can live a normal life.