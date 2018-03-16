Ashley Parker Angel Poses Completely Nude On A Balcony Overlooking NYC: Sexy New Pic

The next full moon isn’t until the end of March but it was shining bright over NYC as Ashley Parker Angel posed fully nude on his balcony! We’ve got the racy pic.

It’s been a long six months since Ashley Parker Angel showed off his sexy bare buns, and he brought his booty out to shine over New York City on March 15. The Broadway star and fitness model posed completely nude on his balcony, with his muscled body perfectly lit against the skyline of Manhattan. He joked about not having any clothes on with the fun caption,”Things to do while waiting for laundry to dry??” Well, hanging out in the buff is one way to pass the time! The 36-year-old is leaning with his manhood against the balcony to keep from totally violating Instagram’s no nudes policy. He’s sure cutting it close though!

Ashley is super proud of his hard earned body, having posed completely naked back in August of 2017 while on a hike in sunny California. This time he’s brightening the night skies over New York with the full moon he trotted out. The former O-Town member is in the midst of a 90 day fitness challenge, currently on day 26 so his physique is extra toned and taught. He’s been posting tons of racy pics in his underwear and other barely clothed looks so he’s totally feeling himself.

The actor/singer is always super interactive with his Instagram fans, as in the nude photo he revealed that, “l’ll send a private video message to whoever leaves the most comments.” Ooh we’re dying to know what he told that lucky person and if he did it in the buff like he is in the pic. The day before he showed off a pic on the beach in a super tight small red trunks and contemplated whether or not to grow in some facial hair for summer. His 218K IG followers were pretty much split down the middle on that question.

Ashley is also a businessman, with his energy supplement product Next Level Focus. He stopped by our NYC offices last September to discuss how he stays so fit, and you can download the podcast and listen to for free right HERE