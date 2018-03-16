Angelina Jolie Admits She Can Tell She’s Aging & She Absolutely Does Not Care — Here’s Why

Angelina Jolie knows that everyone ages, including her. In a new interview, she confessed that getting older doesn’t bother her in the slightest. Here’s what she had to say!

There are a million anti-aging beauty products on the market, but Angelina Jolie is fine without using any of them. The 42-year-old opened up about why she enjoys looking her age in an interview with InStyle. “I look in the mirror and I see that I look like my mother, and that warms me,” the Girl, Interrupted star said. “I also see myself aging, and I love it because it means I’m alive—I’m living and getting older.” She confessed that she doesn’t like having dark spots and knows what her “flaws” are, but that doesn’t keep her from liking the way she looks. “What I see that I like isn’t about a structure or an appearance,” she continued. “It’s more that I see my family in my face. I see my age.”

Angelina is widely regarded as one of the most beautiful women in the world, but she admitted that appearances aren’t everything when it comes to beauty. “Intellect is the most beautiful. When you see somebody who has a mind on fire, that’s sexy,” she said. “A person who is empathetic and thoughtful and passionate—there’s nothing more attractive than that. There’s nothing you could wear or put on your face to cover up if your mind is blank and your heart is dark.”

But the Tomb Raider star does have a go-to treatment to help eliminate her dreaded dark spots. She’s been seeing her dermatologist, Rhonda Rand, since she was 11-years-old, and she gets intense pulsed light treatments occasionally. “When I got pregnant, I had darker areas [on my face] that got darker. So I do IPL every once in a while.” No shame in that! Keep staying real about beauty and aging, Angelina!