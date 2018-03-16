Amber Portwood Accuses Ex Matt Baier Of Beating Her — ‘You Put Your Hands On Me’

‘Teen Mom OG’ star Amber Portwood may have already dumped Matt Baier, but on the March 16 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp’, she said he assaulted her.

Could this be why Teen Mom OG stars Amber Portwood and Matt Baeier broke up? During the March 16 episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition, which was filmed way before Amber and Matt parted ways, she accused him of being assaulting her. “Why do you think I’m so angry? Because you put your hands on me!” Amber screamed before he yelled back, “Oh, bulls***!” Dr. Ish and Dr. V were worried Amber might hit Matt, but she didn’t. “Allegations of abuse are coming from both Amber and Matt, and it’s clear this is an abusive relationship. Physical violence is non-negotiable. Either the abuse ends, or the relationship does,” Dr. V said to the camera.

“You are one the most violent people I’ve ever met,” Matt told Amber. She then started screaming at the top of her lungs, saying, “Because you hit me!” He then continued to deny the claims before taking another dig at her. “Nobody’s hit you. You’re a liar. Who went to prison for battery? Me or you?” Then, she screamed, “OMG! I’ll take a f***ing lie detector test … You need help. I f***ing love you and you need help,” before walking away with the support of her cast-mates.

It’s interesting that Matt was insinuating Amber hit him during their relationship because in April 2017, Matt sent someone a pic of his injured face, saying Amber was the one who hurt him. So this must be what he was talking about. She, however — during the March 16 episode — said he threw himself down the stairs just to make it look like she hurt him. And she may have been telling the truth because after the picture surfaced online, he denied the abuse claims, saying Amber would never lay a finger on him. Amber even said the claims weren’t true.

Amber didn’t say when Matt allegedly hit her, but when one of their housemates asked Matt if it was true, he didn’t deny it. So it’s a good thing they broke up after filming wrapped on Marriage Boot Camp.