See Pics
Hollywood Life

The Chainsmokers’ Alex Pall Cozies Up To Mystery Girl After Being Called Out For Cheating By Ex

alex pall mystery girl
GICA / BACKGRID
West Hollywood, CA - The Chainsmoker's Alex Pall has a night out with a mystery blonde and another brunette. The EDM producer recently has come out in regret after cheating on longtime girlfriend Tori Woodward. The pair keep close as they head to the woman's ride arm in arm on a rainy night, Pictured: Alex Pall BACKGRID USA 14 MARCH 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: GICA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - The Chainsmoker's Alex Pall has a night out with a mystery blonde and another brunette. The EDM producer recently has come out in regret after cheating on longtime girlfriend Tori Woodward. The pair keep close as they head to the woman's ride arm in arm on a rainy night, Pictured: Alex Pall BACKGRID USA 14 MARCH 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: GICA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - The Chainsmoker's Alex Pall has a night out with a mystery blonde and another brunette. The EDM producer recently has come out in regret after cheating on longtime girlfriend Tori Woodward. The pair keep close as they head to the woman's ride arm in arm on a rainy night, Pictured: Alex Pall BACKGRID USA 14 MARCH 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: GICA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - The Chainsmoker's Alex Pall has a night out with a mystery blonde and another brunette. The EDM producer recently has come out in regret after cheating on longtime girlfriend Tori Woodward. The pair keep close as they head to the woman's ride arm in arm on a rainy night, Pictured: Alex Pall BACKGRID USA 14 MARCH 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: GICA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.

Looks like Alex Pall is doing just fine after his now-ex accused him of cheating on her. The Chainsmokers member was spotted out with a mystery girl. See the pics!

Just two months after his girlfriend caught him cheating with CCTV footage, Alex Pall has been spotted with a new woman. The 32-year-old was photographed on a date in West Hollywood on March 14 with a mystery blonde. He wore brown plaid pants and a grey sweatshirt over a white shirt for the outing. But apparently this isn’t the first time we’ve seen him with this girl. She’s the very same lady that The Chainsmokers member was caught cheating with, according to TMZ! See the pics of him and the mystery girl below!

ICYMI, Pall was called out for cheating by his now-ex-girlfriend, Tori Woodward. After she found out about the betrayal, she took to her Instagram story to post security footage of The Chainsmokers member escorting an unknown woman out of his home and then kissing her. “They’ll look you in the eyes and tell you they love you,” she wrote under the clip of her then-boyfriend kissing another girl. “Then destroy you without a second thought,” she continued. Yikes!

In the wake of their breakup, TMZ caught up with him and asked about the split and how he’s holding up. “She deserves the best. I wish nothing but the best for her. She deserves a better guy than me,” he confessed, before adding that he’s “been miserable.” While he didn’t explicitly say that he cheated, it was apparent that he knows he messed up.

alex pall mystery girl
GICA / BACKGRID

The date night comes on the heels of Alex releasing a new song with his musical partner Drew Taggart. The Chainsmokers released their new track “Everybody Hates Me” on March 16.