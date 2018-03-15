DJ Envy: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Breakfast Club’ Host

DJ Envy is the name on everyone’s lips after the iconic radio host stormed out of his own show! Learn more about ‘The Breakfast Club’ host here.

1. He stormed off ‘The Breakfast Club’ during an interview with Desus & Mario: DJ Envy (real name Raashaun Casey) abruptly ended his March 15 radio show after getting into it with Desus Nice and The Kid Mero. Envy’s had beef with the hosts of Desus and Mero after they reportedly insulted him and his wife for appearing on The Real. The interview began with Envy addressing them as “Dickhead and P***y” and went downhill from there.

Honestly Desus and Mero had no idea what they did wrong. But Envy explained that on a recent episode of their show that they implied that his wife, Gia Casey, is a gold digger. “[You] insinuated that she was there for the check,” he said. He said that he and Gia had been together for 15 years and used to be the breadwinner. “So to insinuate that she was there for a check, or she’s good with Envy’s check, is a disrespect to me and her,” he said. Desus and Mero apologized, but it wasn’t enough — Envy stormed off.

2. He denied that the outburst was for ratings: Hot 97 host Ebro Darden suggested on Twitter that the disastrous interview was a ploy by Power 105 and The Breakfast Club to drum up ratings. “Envy walked off his own show? Amazing marketing! The Viceland x iHeart promo machine working overtime,” tweeted Darden. “Desus & Mero nicest people too!!” He later continued, “It was staged when u walked off here too…. U knew it would get promo.”

Not true, says Envy. He responded to Darden: “Smh… You of all people know me… You was there the last time some 1 said something crazy about my family… And @JoeBudden we spoke about it.. we don’t need the marketing.”

3. He’s been in the radio game for years: Envy’s big break was when he mixed once a month for the Hot 97 show Takin’ it to the Streets, hosted by Angie Martinez. He started filling in as host when Angie went on maternity leave, and his career soared. After the show ended in 2008, he spun on his own Hot 97 mixshow The People’s Mix and The People’s Choice Hit List. In 2010, he, Charlemagne tha God, and Angela Lee started to host their hit morning show on Power 105, The Breakfast Club.

4. He’s one of the most respected people in the mixtape circuit: By the early 2000s, he was working with artists like Jay-Z, 50 Cent, and The L.O.X.!

5. He also hosts a podcast with his wife: Envy and Gia host a podcast called “The Casey Crew”, where they talk about the ups and downs of relationships and marriage. The couple have been together since high school, and got married in 2001. They have five kids together!