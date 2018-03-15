Vanessa Trump Leaning On Melania During ‘Challenging’ Divorce From Donald Jr.

Vanessa Trump has been relying on Melania for support during the beginning stages of her reported divorce from Donald Jr.! A DC insider told HL EXCLUSIVELY how Melania has been helping her ‘navigate’ being in the national spotlight!

Melania Trump, 47, is being a huge help during Vanessa Trump‘s reported divorce from Donald Jr., 40! A insider in Washington, DC EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about how Vanessa is handling the apparent split and how Melania is giving her guidance during this tough time. “Vanessa has been leaning on Melania who has been advising Vanessa through her challenging divorce,” our source said. “No one knows how to handle the Trump men better than Melania who has been pivotal in helping Vanessa navigate the lawyers and media attention.” We certainly wonder how Donald would take the news his wife was helping out his son’s soon-to-be ex-wife. Time will tell how he reacts to this news on Twitter!

We reported earlier how Vanessa apparently filed papers in Manhattan Supreme Court on March 15. In addition, she reportedly filed a filed for an “uncontested proceeding,” which seems to hint the former couple may have a prenuptial agreement between the two. Apparently, the two were reportedly living separate lives for a while leading up to their divorce announcement.

Before their reported separation, Vanessa had been hospitalized, along with her mom, as a precaution after receiving and opening a letter addressed to Donald Jr. with a white powdery substance in it. Thankfully, the two of them were both unharmed from the scary incident. Vanessa had previously met Donald Jr. after being introduced by Donald Sr. Click here to see pics of Donald and Melania’s icy relationship versus that of Barack and Michelle’s!

We will keep you posted with any further updates regarding Vanessa and Donald Jr.’s reported split.